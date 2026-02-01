Exports jump 34% in January thanks to robust demand for semiconductors

Exports jumped 33.9 percent from a year earlier in January to over $65 billion, driven by strong demand for semiconductors on AI servers, government data showed on Sunday.Outbound shipments came to $65.85 billion last month, the highest for any January, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.It marked the first time Korea's January exports surpassed $600 billion.Imports gained 11.7 percent on year to $57.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.74 billion. It was the 12th consecutive month the country saw a trade surplus.Last year, Korea's outbound shipments topped $700 billion for the first time on the back of the strong performance of key export items, such as semiconductors, automobiles and ships.In January, semiconductor exports reached $20.54 billion, surging 102.7 percent from a year earlier, on a continued increase in memory chip prices fueled by high demand for AI servers.Car exports climbed 21.7 percent on year to $6.07 billion last month, thanks to an increase in the number of working days and robust sales of environmentally friendly vehicles.Exports of wireless communication devices, including mobile phones, soared 66.9 percent to $2.03 billion, extending the winning streak to the third consecutive month, while computer exports jumped 89.2 percent to $1.55 billion, rising for the fourth straight month.Shipments of petroleum products rose 8.5 percent to $3.52 billion, and those of biohealth products expanded 18.3 percent to $1.35 billion.Exports of agro-fisheries products and cosmetics also went up 19.3 percent and 36.4 percent, respectively, to $1.02 billion and 1.03 billion, the highest figures for any January.By destination, exports to China jumped 46.7 percent on year to $13.51 billion in January, led by strong demand for semiconductors, machinery and steel.Exports to the United States increased 29.5 percent to $12.02 billion, despite tariff effects, thanks to a sharp rise in shipments of semiconductors to the country.Automobile and machinery shipments to the United States, however, dropped 13 percent and 34 percent as the items were directly affected by the hefty tariff policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.Shipments to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations advanced 40.7 percent to $12.11 billion, the third highest for any month, on robust demand for semiconductors, displays and ships.Shipments to the European Union added 6.9 percent to $5.39 billion, led by exports of steel, computers and wireless communications devices."Exports got off to a solid start this year, with January exports posting double-digit on year growth," Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said in a statement.Yonhap