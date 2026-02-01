 KARD's Jiwoo announces upcoming solo release with '(EX)IST' EP
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 15:42
Poster for first solo album by Jiwoo of KARD [DSP MEDIA, RBW]

Singer Jiwoo of co-ed quartet KARD is kicking off her solo career with EP "(EX)IST," set for release on Feb. 11, her agency DSP Media said Sunday.
 
The album is a manifesto of Jeon Ji-woo, the singer's existence as an artist and the experiences that have made her who she is, according to the agency.
 

Details such as the number of tracks and others were undisclosed as of Sunday. Information will be released via a website established for the occasion. 
 
KARD debuted in 2017 as a rare mixed-gender group, made up of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo. Jiwoo, the lead vocalist of the band, had not released her solo track yet.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
