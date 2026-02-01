Lee to send presidential envoys to Honduras following leadership change

President Lee Jae Myung is sending two ruling party lawmakers to Honduras this week as his special envoys, the Blue House said on Sunday, following the launch of a new government led by conservative Honduran President Nasry Asfura.Reps. Boo Seung-chan and Lee Hoon-ki of the Democratic Party will visit the Central American country from Tuesday through Thursday, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung in a written briefing.They plan to pay a courtesy call on Asfura and deliver Lee's correspondence on enhancing ties between Korea and Honduras. They will also use the meeting to outline the Lee government's foreign policy approach, Kang said.The envoys will meet with top Honduran officials, including the president of the National Congress of Honduras.Asfura, known to have the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, was sworn in as president of Honduras on Tuesday, marking a power shift in the country previously led by a leftist president.Yonhap