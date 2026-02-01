 North Korea's premier highlights leader Kim's regional development drive as top priority
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 12:35
This image provided by the Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 1 shows a groundbreaking ceremony for a construction project in Pyongwon County, North Pyongan Province. [YONHAP]

This image provided by the Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 1 shows a groundbreaking ceremony for a construction project in Pyongwon County, North Pyongan Province. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song has highlighted the regional development initiative being pushed by leader Kim Jong-un as the state's top priority, calling on officials to devote themselves to the plans, its state media reported on Sunday.
 
Pak made the remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a construction project in Pyongwon County, South Phyongan Province, the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

Related Article

 
In a speech at the event, Pak described the “Regional Development 20X10 Policy” as the highest priority for the party and the state, urging officials to commit themselves to implementing the policy, the KCNA reported.
 
The state media also quoted Pak as calling for “patriotic strength and enthusiasm” to make this year “a new year of victory for the regional revolution.”
 
Since 2024, North Korea has been pushing for regional development aimed at building modern industrial plants in 20 cities and counties every year, seeking to narrow the gap between urban and rural areas within the next 10 years.
 
Last week, Kim attended a groundbreaking event for a construction project in South Hwanghae Province. He has recently visited other similar construction sites across the country, seen as an effort to drum up public support as Pyongyang is widely expected to hold a key party congress this month.

Yonhap
