DP considers real estate tax reforms amid housing market concerns
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 17:54
The Democratic Party (DP) hinted at real estate tax reforms on Sunday after President Lee Jae Myung urged multi-homeowners to sell their properties and pointed to available policy options to stabilize housing prices.
“The DP and the administration share the same commitment to stabilizing housing prices,” said Han Jeoung-ae, the DP’s top policymaker, during a briefing on Sunday. “I see this as the president making that position clear. We hope housing prices stabilize without using tax measures, but we won't rule out tax reforms if necessary.”
The DP's position comes after Lee posted a message about the real estate market on X a day earlier.
“I hope you seize the opportunity when you have it," Lee said. "You will soon realize it was the last chance.”
Observers interpreted the remark as targeting multi-homeowners who have held off on selling in anticipation of further price gains.
After the People Power Party criticized the comment as a “threat,” Lee shared another post.
“What I mean is that multi-homeowners should take advantage of the last chance, until May 9, when the exemption on capital gains taxes expires, to sell their homes and enjoy tax relief,” he said. “There are plenty of legally and politically available measures to stabilize housing prices. But it is true that we have failed to use the strongest and most optimal tools because of political calculations."
Observers say discussions on broader real estate tax reforms could accelerate, as Kim Yong-beom, the presidential policy chief, said on Wednesday that tax policy remains an "important aspect of any fundamental solution to housing issues."
Han also addressed the third revision of the Commercial Act, which lawmakers proposed last year, saying the DP remains determined to pass it during the February session of the National Assembly.
The third revision of the Commercial Act would require companies to cancel their own shares instead of holding them, with the goal of protecting shareholder value and preventing companies from using those shares to control management.
After lawmakers passed the second revision of the Commercial Act on Aug. 25 last year, debate over whether to process the third revision alongside the abolition of the criminal offense of breach of trust has slowed progress on the bill revision.
The abolition of the criminal offense refers to removing criminal punishment for company executives whose business decisions cause losses, so such cases are handled through civil lawsuits or administrative penalties rather than criminal charges.
Han also stressed the need to process judicial reform bills during the February session of the National Assembly, including legislation to establish a Serious Crimes Investigation Office and a Prosecution Office, expand the number of Supreme Court justices and introduce measures such as the crime of judicial distortion and constitutional complaints against court rulings.
The move follows legislation passed in September 2025 to dismantle the prosecution service and separate its powers, creating a Serious Crimes Investigation Office to handle investigations and a new Prosecution Office to oversee indictments. The law includes a one-year transition period, with the two agencies scheduled to launch in October.
Among the measures Han cited, the proposed crime of judicial distortion would punish judges or prosecutors who intentionally misuse or twist the law in rulings or legal decisions. The proposal for constitutional complaints would allow cases that have already exhausted all three levels of the court system to undergo additional review by the Constitutional Court if they are believed to violate constitutional rights.
Han stopped short of giving a clear answer on whether to maintain prosecutors’ supplementary investigation powers — the authority for prosecutors to request or conduct limited additional investigations after a case has been transferred, even under a system that separates investigation and prosecution.
"This is an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act, so there is still time," Han said. “Recognizing supplementary investigation powers to a degree that violates the principle of separating investigation and prosecution would be difficult, but the president has said such powers may be necessary in very limited cases, and the National Assembly, which drafts the legislation, should discuss the matter.”
Han also addressed a special bill on U.S.-bound investment, which U.S. President Donald Trump recently criticized for delays.
“Once the bill is introduced to the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee and referred to a subcommittee, discussions on the special bill can take place at the committee level,” she said. “I think passage at the plenary session could be possible in late February or early March, and I will do my best to keep to that schedule.”
BY KIM NA-HAN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
