 Ruling party halts launch of Coupang task force
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 19:09 Updated: 01 Feb. 2026, 19:59
Rep. Kim Nam-geun of the Democratic Party (DP), center, speaks during a news conference with a lawmaker from the DP's Euljiro Committee and representatives from civic groups at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 16. [YONHAP]

The Democratic Party (DP) is scaling back scrutiny of Coupang by scrapping plans to launch a task force targeting the e-commerce company. In a meeting of a party committee, officials cited concerns that the move could escalate into a diplomatic or trade dispute with the United States.  
 
The DP had considered moving the “Coupang Correction TF” (translated), previously set to be established under its Euljiro Committee — a DP body that addresses unfair practices between large corporations and platform companies and small merchants, self-employed workers, laborers and consumers — to operate directly under the floor leader. 
 

The Euljiro Committee’s set-to-be-launched Coupang task force was to address issues, including preventing overwork-related deaths among Coupang delivery drivers and logistics center workers and crafting measures to prevent further personal data leaks and compensate victims. The data breach exposed the personal information of about 33 million customers last year. 
 
However, the DP's policy committee objected and halted the plan, citing potential diplomatic fallout following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Monday to increase the tariff rate back to 25 percent for Korea. 
 
A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Korean flag and the word ″Tariffs″ are seen in this illustration taken on July 23, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

“We decided to keep it as a task force under the Euljiro Committee after considering the possibility that it could grow into a diplomatic issue or place a burden on tariff negotiations,” a DP lawmaker involved in the task force said. “We may revisit how to operate the task force after determining what Trump’s true intentions are." 
 
The DP submitted a request late last year for a parliamentary investigation into what it described as Coupang’s illegal practices and began reviewing procedures with the aim of launching the probe as early as February. With the DP now scaling back its planned response, observers say coordinating the probe’s timetable and agenda could be difficult. 
  
President Lee Jae Myung’s backing also had an influence on the push to elevate the task force level. Lee met with the DP’s floor leadership over lunch on Jan. 21, where participants said the group discussed major issues, including Coupang.
 
A Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken on Feb. 11, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Lee and party leaders agreed the DP needs to "better" respond to those issues.
 
Following the Jan. 21 meeting, the DP decided to place the Coupang task force under the floor leader and pursue a unified party-level response. The task force was initially set to launch on Jan. 27, but the DP postponed it to Monday, citing the funeral procession for former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan on Saturday and Trump’s tariff announcement. 
 
Concerns then emerged within the DP that the Coupang issue could intersect with ongoing trade tensions with Washington and be perceived as an attack on a U.S.-based company, as Coupang is incorporated in the United States and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The concerns pushed discussions on restructuring the task force back to the starting point. 
 
“The name 'Coupang Correction' could cause a misunderstanding for the United States," a DP floor leadership official said. “We judged that focusing on Coupang’s conduct and dividing roles as before between the Euljiro Committee and relevant standing committees — such as handling personal data leaks and deaths from overwork — would help avoid the perception that we are taking issue with a U.S. company itself. 
 
“How will the United States believe our sincerity if we just push through with the task force? We thought it was necessary to pause for a moment and adjust the pace." 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YU SUNG-KUK [[email protected]]
