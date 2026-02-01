 Presidential Chief of Staff returns from Canada, expresses confidence in submarine bid
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Presidential Chief of Staff returns from Canada, expresses confidence in submarine bid

Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 16:43
Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, left, delivers a personal letter from President Lee Jae Myung to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in this photo shared by Kang on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, left, delivers a personal letter from President Lee Jae Myung to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in this photo shared by Kang on Jan. 29. [NEWS1]

 
Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik returned to Korea on Saturday after a trip to Canada and Norway as a special envoy for President Lee Jae Myung, touting a major defense export deal with Norway and expressing confidence in Korea’s bid for Canada’s multibillion-dollar submarine project. 
 
Kang briefed reporters at Incheon International Airport on Saturday, highlighting the outcome of Korea’s defense talks with Norway and outlining progress in Canada’s submarine procurement process.
 

Related Article

 
“Korea’s defense industry has made an early advance toward becoming one of the world’s leading defense powers,” Kang said about Korea's 1.3 trillion-won ($895 million) export contract with Norway for the Chumoo multiple rocket launcher system. 
 
The Chumoo launcher system is a Korean-made artillery weapon that can rapidly fire guided and unguided rockets to strike targets over long distances with high precision.
 
“By choosing Korea, Norway has created momentum for nearby countries such as Sweden and Denmark to also consider Korea,” Kang said. 
 
Kang also expressed confidence regarding the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, a competition that industry insiders estimate to be valued at up to 60 trillion won. 
 
The Jang Bogo-class submarine departs Jinhae Naval Base Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on its final voyage on Nov. 19, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Jang Bogo-class submarine departs Jinhae Naval Base Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on its final voyage on Nov. 19, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
“We conveyed to Canada the proven performance of our submarines, the operational record with the Korean Navy and world-class shipbuilding capabilities that allow on-time delivery,” Kang said. “We proposed a practical industrial cooperation model that goes beyond a simple weapons sale and will benefit future generations of both countries. 
 
"The selection process could take anywhere from six months to a year. Canadian officials may visit Korea to confirm Seoul's commitment." 
 
Kang acknowledged that Canada’s close security cooperation with Germany as a NATO member could factor into the decision. He said, however, that Korea holds an advantage in submarine technology.
 
“At a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and business leaders, Canada showed strong interest in Korea,” Kang said. “They evaluated our submarine technology as far superior, and we are confident that industrial cooperation with Canada will help address any remaining challenges.
 
"We signed five memorandums of understanding on-site that outline concrete plans to create new cooperation models in areas where Korea has global competitiveness, including steel, shipbuilding, defense, AI and space." 
 
The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation between governments and companies in future mobility and key minerals, areas that drew particular interest from the Canadian government, according to Kang.
 
Kang emphasized that executives from major Korean companies joined the trip, highlighting a coordinated public-private “one team” approach. Representatives from Hyundai Motor, Hanwha and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries accompanied the delegation. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags Canada Submarine Defense Kang Hoon-sik Presidential Chief of Staff

More in Politics

Presidential Chief of Staff returns from Canada, expresses confidence in submarine bid

Lee calls for wider public debate on sugar levy

Lee berates far-right group under probe for insulting statues of girl representing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery

President, first lady attend funeral of late former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan

Resisting AI-driven production is futile, President Lee warns labor unions

Related Stories

JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel

Hyundai plant for sub contract? Industrial tie-ins may determine victory in Canadian Navy bid

Yoon taps ex-chief of staff Kim Dae-ki as ambassador to China

KMA outsider Nam Yeong-shin selected as Army chief of staff

Military sources peep indigenous nuclear submarine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)