 Actor Kim Seon-ho's agency denies he established company for tax-avoidance purposes
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 20:18
Actor Kim Seon-ho poses for a photo at luxury brand Bottega Veneta's media event in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Jan. 28. [NEWS1]

Actor Kim Seon-ho, who recently starred in Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?,” has been accused of setting up a company for tax-avoidance purposes in a case similar to that involving fellow Fantagio artist Cha Eun-woo. His agency denied the claims, saying Kim's company “was never established to avoid or evade taxes.” 
 
Kim founded a theatrical production company and registered the business under his home address in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in January 2024, media outlet Sports Kyunghyang first reported on Sunday.
 

Kim's parents reportedly received wages as the company's internal director and auditor and used corporate credit cards for personal expenses. Under Korean law, the private use of corporate funds may constitute criminal offenses such as embezzlement or breach of trust. 
 
Kim's father also allegedly registered his vehicle under the company, allowing related costs to be treated as corporate expenses and potentially reducing the firm's tax liabilities, Sports Kyunghyang reported. 
 
His agency, Fantagio, which has represented Kim since March 2025, denied wrongdoing.
 
“Kim Seon-ho is currently under an exclusive contract signed between him and Fantagio, and he is faithfully complying with all legal and tax-related procedures in connection with his current contracts and activities,” the agency said in a statement.
 
“There are no issues whatsoever regarding the contract or activities between Kim Seon-ho and his agency, Fantagio.”
 
The actor is currently in the process of closing the company, as “no actual business has been conducted [there] for approximately a year,” the agency added.
 
Actor and singer Cha Eun-woo attends a press conference at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 22, 2022. [YONHAP]

Fantagio recently came under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that its artist, Cha, owed the National Tax Service 20 billion won ($14 million) in unpaid taxes and penalties. Cha is accused by the tax agency of setting up a paper company in his mother's name to have his income levied at lower corporate rates, according to media outlet Edaily.
 
Cha's mother's company, Cha and Fantagio reportedly split the actor's income under a subcontractor contract signed by the company and Fantagio.
 
Fantagio said the agency and Cha are “faithfully cooperating” with the tax authorities.
 
“If legal or administrative judgments are clearly determined in the future, we will responsibly carry out any necessary measures based on the results,” the agency said. 

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags kim seon-ho agency tax fantagio

