Police seek detention warrant for man who allegedly illegally filmed teachers in child care center bathroom

Two foreign models sentenced to 11 years for drug smuggling attempt

Police set up special investigative team to probe Gangwha disability facility

Korean man rescued from Thai voice phishing ring after mother contacts police

Related Stories

Korea's major banks see surge in account suspensions related to phishing incidents

Scammer who defrauded 2.4 billion won from victims given reduced sentence on appeal

These phones were made for phishing

Phishing for help

Seoul Metro employee gets passenger off the hook in voice phishing scam