Police seek detention warrant for man who allegedly illegally filmed teachers in child care center bathroom

Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 12:25
Police have sought a detention warrant for the husband of a day care center director, accused of secretly filming female staff by installing a hidden camera in a women’s restroom, officials said on Saturday.
The man allegedly installed a small camera inside a toilet bowl in a women-only staff restroom at a day care center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, in early December last year and recorded employees without their consent, according to the Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct.
The man's wife runs the day care center and the suspect worked there as a school bus driver, police said.
A teacher discovered the camera on Dec. 9, 2025, while using the restroom. Police received a report later that month and launched an investigation.
According to teachers at the day care center, the couple did not immediately report the incident to the police. Instead, they allegedly hired a private company to conduct an investigation. The teachers also claimed that police later found signs that someone had attempted to delete some of the compiled data during that process.
At least five teachers may have used the restroom while the camera was installed.
Yongin Dongbu Police said it had requested a pretrial detention warrant for the suspect on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, and that a court hearing to review the warrant will take place at the Suwon District Court on Monday.
As the suspect reportedly told investigators that he had already discarded the camera, police have seized his computers and other related items and are conducting forensic analysis to seek additional evidence and substantiate the charges.
They added that the man admitted to some of the allegations during questioning.
