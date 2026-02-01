 Police set up special investigative team to probe Gangwha disability facility
Police set up special investigative team to probe Gangwha disability facility

Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 14:14
Saekdongwon, a facility for the disabled in Ganghwa County, Incheon

Saekdongwon, a facility for the disabled in Ganghwa County, Incheon

 
Police launched a special investigation team to uncover the truth behind allegations of sexual violence against women with disabilities at Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Ganghwa, Incheon.
 
"Following an emergency directive from the prime minister, the Saekdongwon Case Special Investigation Team was formed within the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Jan. 31," police said Sunday.
 

The special investigation team is headed by the chief of the Life Safety and Traffic Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and consists of 27 officers across two investigative teams, 47 police officers assigned to 10 Sunflower Centers nationwide who specialize in cases involving people with disabilities, and external experts from sexual violence counseling centers. Sunflower Centers provide one-stop service for sex and domestic violence victims.
 
"We will conduct a swift and rigorous investigation into all allegations raised, including sexual violence, abuse and the misuse of subsidies, while also doing our utmost to protect and support the victims," police said.
 
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok issued an emergency directive regarding the case, calling for authorities to “form a pan-government joint response task force centered on the Prime Minister’s Office and swiftly and thoroughly determine the truth.”
 
The head of Saekdongwon has been accused of committing sexual violence against women with severe disabilities residing there. Police are conducting their investigation based on the "In-depth Investigation Report on Residents of Saekdongwon, a Facility for the Disabled in Ganghwa County" (translated), which they received from Ganghwa County, Incheon, last month.
 
The report is said to contain statements describing harm suffered by 19 people, including all 17 women with disabilities who were residing at the facility and two people with disabilities who had already left the facility.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
Police set up special investigative team to probe Gangwha disability facility

