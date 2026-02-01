 Three-legged race
Three-legged race

Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 20:30
 
Merger talks between the Democratic Party (DP) of Korea and the Rebuilding Korea Party (RKP) have moved to the center of political debate, revealing both strategic calculations and internal divisions. DP leaders say closer integration could consolidate the reform camp ahead of upcoming elections, while the smaller party urges caution, calling for deliberation rather than speed. Some lawmakers warn that a rushed process could provoke backlash. Critics argue that the sudden push reflects a broader political design shaped by broadcaster Kim Eo-jun, a figure seen as wielding strong influence over the ruling camp. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
