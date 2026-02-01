Yongin FC Technical Director Lee Dong-gook receives Brand Laureate Awards
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 14:00
Yongin FC Technical Director Lee Dong-gook received the Brand Laureate Awards, an honor given by an international nonprofit group to individuals and organizations based on their brand value, the K League 2 club said on Friday.
“Technical Director Lee Dong-gook received the [...] Brand ICON Leadership Award from The World Brands Foundation [TWBF]," Yongin FC said.
The awards ceremony took place at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday.
TWBF, a Singapore-based brand-focused nonprofit, has presented the Brand Laureate Awards since 2005. The group has recognized around 500 individuals and about 2,500 companies and institutions across more than 80 countries.
Among athletes, past recipients include the late boxer Muhammad Ali, golf legend Tiger Woods and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. Lee became the second Korean football figure to receive the award after Park Hang-seo, a former Vietnam national team coach, won it in 2024.
TWBF credited Lee’s record as the K League’s all-time top scorer, as well as his role during Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ most successful era in the 2010s and in the football industry in his postretirement life.
Lee played for K League giants Jeonbuk from 2009 to 2020, racking up 209 goals across 454 appearances. After retiring in 2020, he served as vice president of the Korea Football Association and took the technical director role for Yongin FC last year ahead of the club's first run in the K League 2 this year.
“Football is my life, and the journey continues,” Lee said. “I do not see this award as a personal honor. I want to share what I've learned during my time with Yongin FC so the next generation can move on to a bigger stage.”
