Kevin Warsh's nomination raises debate on Fed independence
Published: 01 Feb. 2026, 19:01
Pragmatic hawk or political animal? When U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh — a former U.S. Federal Reserve governor once known for resisting easy money — to lead the central bank, he set off a new debate in Washington and on Wall Street over whether the Fed’s independence can withstand a White House that has openly demanded lower interest rates.
Warsh served on the Fed’s Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011, a period that encompassed the 2008 financial crisis and the central bank’s turn toward unconventional stimulus. During that time, he was one of the Fed’s most vocal internal critics of prolonged ultralow interest rates and large-scale asset purchases, often diverging from the consensus led by then-Chair Ben Bernanke.
That divide became most visible in November 2010, when Warsh cast the only public dissent against the Fed’s decision to launch a second round of quantitative easing. Reuters and the Financial Times noted on Sunday that his opposition has since become a defining feature of his reputation as a conventional central banker who places a premium on policy credibility and institutional independence.
Those disagreements are widely seen as contributing to Warsh’s decision to leave the Fed in 2011, despite having seven years remaining in his term.
In recent years, however, Warsh has adopted a more flexible tone. In a CNBC interview last July, he said the Fed's "hesitancy to cut rates [...] is actually [...] quite a mark against them," arguing that policymakers had allowed interest rate decisions to trail shifts in economic conditions.
In October 2025, he told Fox Business, “We can lower rates a lot and, in so doing, get 30-year fixed-rate mortgages so they’re affordable."
In a November opinion article in The Wall Street Journal, Warsh argued that “inflation is a choice," saying it is caused "when government spends too much and prints too much."
"The Fed’s bloated balance sheet [...] can be reduced significantly. That largesse can be redeployed in the form of lower interest rates," he said.
Warsh has increasingly emphasized a strategy of reducing liquidity and inflation expectations first, creating space for rate cuts later, and has pointed to productivity gains from AI as a potential source of easing price pressures.
That shift has prompted concerns about whether the Fed’s independence could be weakened. Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist at the City University of New York, said calling Warsh a monetary hawk is a "category error."
"Warsh is a political animal. He calls for tight money and opposes any attempt to boost the economy when Democrats hold the White House. Like all Trumpers, he has been all for lower interest rates since November 2024," Krugman wrote on his Substack.
Trump has already tested the limits of that independence. According to The Wall Street Journal, he said during a private speech at the Alfalfa Club's annual dinner on Saturday that he would sue Warsh if he didn't cut rates.
Trump later said aboard Air Force One that it was a "roast" and added that he did not receive any promises from Warsh regarding rate cuts. The remarks nonetheless reinforced market concerns about political pressure on the Fed.
The Journal raised the question of whether Warsh would resist such demands if economic data argued against easing, noting that Trump could turn on him much as he did Jerome Powell, the current Fed chair.
Yet many on Wall Street remain supportive. Mohamed El-Erian, an adviser at Allianz, said Warsh has a "strong mix of deep expertise, broad experience and sharp communication skills" needed for "reforming and modernizing the Fed." Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said Warsh "understands the risks of having a Fed policy that is too easy as well as too tight."
Market expectations have remained broadly unchanged.
Major global investment banks continue to expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June, with two quarter-point cuts priced in this year, according to the Korea Center for International Finance.
“While the policy stance may tilt slightly more dovish, economic conditions and the consensus-based structure of the Federal Open Market Committee would make aggressive rate cuts difficult," the institute said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)