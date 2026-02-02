 Kospi opens sharply lower amid new Fed chair nomination
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens sharply lower amid new Fed chair nomination

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 10:13
The opening benchmark Kospi is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Feb. 2, 2026. [YONHAP]

The opening benchmark Kospi is displayed on a screen inside the dealing room in Hana Bank in central Seoul on Feb. 2, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened sharply lower Monday as investors sat on the sidelines following the nomination of the new U.S. Federal Reserve chair.
 
The Kospi declined 55 points, or 1.05 percent, to 5,169.36 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. stocks closed lower Friday as investors were calculating the potential impact after President Donald Trump said he has nominated Kevin Warsh as the front-runner for the new Fed chair. The former Fed governor has a hawkish record on interest rates.
 
The S&P 500 inched down 0.43 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.94 percent.
 
Meanwhile, gold and silver plunged, falling by more than 10 percent and 30 percent, respectively, putting the brakes on their record-setting rallies.
 
On the earnings front, shares of Microsoft sharply fell as its disappointing cloud business revenue reignited fears over the profitability of AI spending.
 
Investors are also closely watching the next trade move from Trump after he threatened to impose 50 percent tariffs on Canadian planes, as well as new tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading lower.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.5 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 3.19 percent.
 
Top automaker Hyundai Motor slid 0.4 percent, and bio firm Celltrion dipped 0.24 percent, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 3.62 percent.
 
The local currency fell 10 won from the previous session to trade at 1,449.5 against the greenback.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Finance

Kospi opens sharply lower amid new Fed chair nomination

Won's recent weakness may be driven by Korea's potential investment in U.S.: Report

Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income

Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares

Kospi surpasses 5,300 to set record intraday high

Related Stories

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Kospi exceeds 3,400 threshold for first time, continuing winning streak

Kospi rises 3.3 percent, rebounding from recession fears

Kospi breaks 5,200 on chip gains in historic morning trade

Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign buying amid eased AI woes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)