Bridging the gap

Vehicles line up to cross the Haeoreum Bridge, which connects Songdo Beach in Songdo-dong and Yeongildae Beach in Hanggu-dong, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Feb. 2, the day it opened. The Haeoreum Bridge is the first cable-stayed sea bridge built in North Gyeongsang. The total length of the bridge is 1.36 kilometers (0.85 miles), with 395 meters (1,295 feet) spanning over the sea. [NEWS1]