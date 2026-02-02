JYP, CJ ENM partner with Tencent Music to launch new company in China
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 11:40
- YOON SO-YEON
K-pop agency JYP Entertainment and entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM have joined forces with Chinese music giant Tencent Music Entertainment to establish a new music company in China named Onecead.
The name Onecead is a combination of JYP Entertainment's motto, Leader in Entertainment, and CJ ENM's Only One mission, according to the two companies.
Through Onecead, JYP Entertainment's Chinese arm JYP China and CJ ENM will collaborate with Tencent to expand the reach of K-pop artists in the Chinese market. Onecead will be in charge of management for Modyssey, the winning boy band of "Planet C: Home Race" (2025) audition program.
The new company will oversee management, commerce, music production and performance organization in the local market, using the Korean companies' expertise in K-pop and the Chinese company's strong global network. Oncead will gradually expand its business scope into a wider range of music projects, according to CJ ENM.
JYP China had founded a joint venture with Tencent Music Entertainment named NCC Entertainment in 2016. The joint venture debuted boyb and Boy Story in 2018.
