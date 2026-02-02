 JYP, CJ ENM partner with Tencent Music to launch new company in China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

JYP, CJ ENM partner with Tencent Music to launch new company in China

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 11:40
Modyssey, the winning boy band of ″Planet C: Home Race″ (2025) audition program [ONECEAD]

Modyssey, the winning boy band of ″Planet C: Home Race″ (2025) audition program [ONECEAD]

 
K-pop agency JYP Entertainment and entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM have joined forces with Chinese music giant Tencent Music Entertainment to establish a new music company in China named Onecead.
 
The name Onecead is a combination of JYP Entertainment's motto, Leader in Entertainment, and CJ ENM's Only One mission, according to the two companies.
 

Related Article

 
Through Onecead, JYP Entertainment's Chinese arm JYP China and CJ ENM will collaborate with Tencent to expand the reach of K-pop artists in the Chinese market. Onecead will be in charge of management for Modyssey, the winning boy band of "Planet C: Home Race" (2025) audition program.
 
The new company will oversee management, commerce, music production and performance organization in the local market, using the Korean companies' expertise in K-pop and the Chinese company's strong global network. Oncead will gradually expand its business scope into a wider range of music projects, according to CJ ENM.
 
JYP China had founded a joint venture with Tencent Music Entertainment named NCC Entertainment in 2016. The joint venture debuted boyb and Boy Story in 2018.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags JYP Entertainment CJ ENM Tencent Music Entertainment China Onecead

More in Industry

JYP, CJ ENM partner with Tencent Music to launch new company in China

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Lotte, Hyundai selected as new duty-free zone operators at Incheon Int'l Airport

Trump moves to raise tariffs on Korea despite government's efforts in Washington

Coupang's Korean unit sent some 900 billion won in expenses to its U.S. headquarters in 2024

Related Stories

HYBE China opens in Beijing as K-pop powerhouse aims to boost presence in local scene

[THINK ENGLISH] 하이브, 텐센트 뮤직과 음원 계약 … BTS·세븐틴 노래도 중국에서 공식 유통된다

Rookie girl group izna hopes to continue success of Mnet audition show alumni

JYP Entertainment teams up with China's NetEase Cloud Music on streaming

Melon partners with Chinese, Japanese streaming platforms to launch service for K-pop trends
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)