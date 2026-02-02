Lotte, Hyundai selected as new duty-free zone operators at Incheon Int'l Airport

Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), operator of Korea's main gateway, has selected Lotte Duty Free and Hyundai DF as candidates for duty-free zone operators vacated by two other retailers, according to company officials Monday.Lotte and Hyundai were selected as the candidates Friday after submitting bids for licenses to operate the DF1 and DF2 zones on Jan. 20. The previous operators, Shinsegae Duty Free and Hotel Shilla, returned their business licenses due to declining sales."We selected the two companies as qualified operators for the zones after reviewing their submitted documents and have notified the Korea Customs Service of the results," an IIAC spokesperson said.Once the customs office approves the selection, IIAC will sign final contracts with the two companies covering the operation of the duty-free zones and other operating rights.If approved, the two companies will be able to operate the zones — one per company — for seven years through June 2033, with an option to extend the contracts to up to 10 years, according to IIAC.Shinsegae plans to terminate operations in the DF2 zone by April 27, while its duty-free shops in the airport's DF4 zone will remain in operation.In September last year, Hotel Shilla returned its DF1 zone license to the airport operator.Cosmetics, perfumes, liquor and tobacco products are mainly sold in the DF1 and DF2 zones.Duty-free shop operators have been suffering mounting losses amid unfavorable market conditions, including a weak won, an economic slowdown and reduced spending by core customers.Yonhap