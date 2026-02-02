Redesigned Kia Seltos offers increased interior space, improved fuel efficiency
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 16:08 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:02
Kia is reinforcing its position at the top of Korea’s small SUV segment with a new Seltos lineup that includes both gasoline and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) options.
The 2026 Kia Seltos, revealed last Tuesday, is a full model change of the Seltos, a small SUV that has cumulatively sold more than 330,000 units in Korea since its first-generation debut in 2019.
During a test drive by the JoongAng Ilbo from Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, to Chuncheon, Gangwon, the redesigned Seltos stood out for its interior space relative to its size. Despite its classification as a small SUV, the driver’s seat did not feel cramped for an adult about 180 centimeters (5.9 feet) tall.
Kia increased the vehicle’s overall length by 40 millimeters (1.6 inches), wheelbase by 60 millimeters and width by 30 millimeters compared to the previous model. Rear-seat headroom increased by 14 millimeters, while legroom expanded by 25 millimeters.
Kia also added an HEV lineup to the Seltos for the first time alongside its gasoline models, broadening consumer choice.
During an approximately 80-kilometer (49.7-mile) drive lasting about one hour in the HEV version, the vehicle delivered a quieter and smoother ride and maintained stability while cornering on winding mountain roads.
The HEV model carries an official combined fuel efficiency rating of 17.8 kilometers per liter. Even amid subzero cold weather, the test drive produced fuel efficiency close to 20 kilometers per liter.
Gasoline versions of the Seltos start at 24.77 million won ($17,000), while HEV models begin at 28.98 million won, pricing that analysts said remains competitive.
Kia's new Seltos model comes as Korea's small SUV market continues to expand.
New registrations of small SUVs reached 157,522 units last year, up 46.1 percent from 107,810 units in 2021, while total passenger car registrations rose just 1.7 percent over the same period, according to auto industry tracker Carisyou.
Small SUVs increased their share of the overall SUV market from the mid-15 percent range to about 18 percent.
The Kia Seltos led the segment last year with 56,369 units sold, accounting for 35.8 percent of all small SUV sales. Hyundai’s Kona followed with 33,097 units, trailed by Kia’s EV3 with 21,252 units, Kia’s Niro with 13,399 units, Hyundai’s Venue with 11,716 units, Hyundai’s Casper with 8,856 units and KG Mobility’s Tivoli with 5,169 units.
Despite relatively few new model launches in the segment, demand remained steady around existing models such as the Seltos.
Small SUVs generally perform well in Europe, where a strong leisure culture supports SUV demand and narrow streets make smaller vehicles more practical.
In Korea, on the other hand, midsize and large SUVs remain popular, though demand for smaller models continues to increase as buyers prioritize cost.
“More buyers view small SUVs as a practical choice in a high inflation and high interest rate environment,” an industry official said.
Competition in the segment is expected to intensify.
BYD’s Atto 3, a small electric SUV that debuted in Korea last April, sold 3,127 units in eight months. The base Atto 3 model starts at 31.5 million won, with government subsidies lowering the effective price to the high 20 million won range.
GM Korea also plans to introduce Buick’s small SUV, the Envista, to the Korean market later this year.
