Samsung SDI remains in red in Q4 on sluggish EV market

Samsung SDI said Monday it remained in the red in the fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to sluggish demand for electric vehicles in the United States, though its energy storage system (ESS) business helped limit losses.Net profit came to 207.8 billion won ($142.4 million) for the October-December period, compared to a loss of 242.7 billion won posted in the same period of 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.The company's operating loss for the fourth quarter totaled 299.2 billion won, compared with a loss of 256.7 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 3.85 trillion won.By sector, the battery business posted an operating loss of 338.5 billion won, while the electronic materials sector posted an operating profit of 39.3 billion won.Among batteries, Samsung SDI said the ESS business achieved the highest quarterly revenue on record, while increased benefits from the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (AMPC) helped narrow losses.For all of 2025, Samsung SDI said it posted a net loss of 584.9 billion won, shifting from a net profit of 575.5 billion won a year earlier.The company added that it posted an operating loss of 1.72 trillion won for the year, compared to a profit of 363.3 billion won the previous year. Annual sales fell 20 percent to 13.26 trillion won."Despite challenging conditions last year, including policy changes in major markets and weaker EV demand from strategic U.S. customers, Samsung SDI secured significant orders from global customers by strengthening its overseas sales activities in the ESS market," the company said in a release.Samsung SDI also noted that it made efforts to bolster its technology competitiveness by joining forces with Germany-based BMW AG to validate all-solid-state battery technology and by signing an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group to develop batteries for robots.Looking ahead, Samsung SDI said it expects continued growth in the ESS market, driven by strong demand from the AI industry."The small battery market is expected to see a rebound in demand, driven by professional power tools as construction of AI data centers accelerates, with growth also anticipated in emerging applications, such as robotics," the company said."Through greater focus and prioritization to improve management efficiency, swifter responses to customers and the market, and continued preparation for future technologies, we aim to make this year a turning point toward a full business turnaround."Yonhap