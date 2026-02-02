Samsung launches outdoor advertising campaign across Milan for Winter Olympics
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 15:15
Samsung Electronics rolled out a large-scale outdoor advertising campaign in downtown Milan ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
Samsung Electronics, an official partner of the International Olympic Committee, said Monday that it is running outdoor Olympic advertisement campaigns in 10 locations across Milan — including major landmarks such as the Duomo di Milano, San Babila, Cadorna and Porta Venezia — through Feb. 28. Some of the ads will continue until the end of March, after the Paralympics conclude.
The campaign features athletes from Team Samsung Galaxy, delivering Samsung Electronics’ Olympic campaign message, “Open always wins.”
Appearing in the advertisements are Italian freestyle skiing siblings Flora and Miro Tabanelli, snowboarder Ian Matteoli and para snowboarder Jacopo Luchini. The athletes captured selfies using Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Flip7, documenting moments with family members, friends and coaches who have supported them throughout their Olympic journeys.
“For nearly 30 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung’s transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for [Milan] Cortina 2026 and beyond,” Samsung said in a statement.
The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will take place primarily in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. In Korea, JTBC will serve as The Games’ official broadcaster.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO
