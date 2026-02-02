 Samsung launches outdoor advertising campaign across Milan for Winter Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung launches outdoor advertising campaign across Milan for Winter Olympics

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 15:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


An Olympic-themed outdoor advertisement by Samsung Electronics is on display at the Duomo di Milano in Italy. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

An Olympic-themed outdoor advertisement by Samsung Electronics is on display at the Duomo di Milano in Italy. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics rolled out a large-scale outdoor advertising campaign in downtown Milan ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
 
Samsung Electronics, an official partner of the International Olympic Committee, said Monday that it is running outdoor Olympic advertisement campaigns in 10 locations across Milan — including major landmarks such as the Duomo di Milano, San Babila, Cadorna and Porta Venezia — through Feb. 28. Some of the ads will continue until the end of March, after the Paralympics conclude.
 

Related Article

The campaign features athletes from Team Samsung Galaxy, delivering Samsung Electronics’ Olympic campaign message, “Open always wins.”
 
Appearing in the advertisements are Italian freestyle skiing siblings Flora and Miro Tabanelli, snowboarder Ian Matteoli and para snowboarder Jacopo Luchini. The athletes captured selfies using Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Flip7, documenting moments with family members, friends and coaches who have supported them throughout their Olympic journeys.
 
“For nearly 30 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung’s transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for [Milan] Cortina 2026 and beyond,” Samsung said in a statement.
 
The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will take place primarily in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. In Korea, JTBC will serve as The Games’ official broadcaster.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags samsung milan cortina 2026 olympics advertisement

More in Industry

Samsung launches outdoor advertising campaign across Milan for Winter Olympics

JYP, CJ ENM partner with Tencent Music to launch new company in China

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Lotte, Hyundai selected as new duty-free zone operators at Incheon Int'l Airport

Trump moves to raise tariffs on Korea despite government's efforts in Washington

Related Stories

Olympic bobsleigh silver medalist Won Yun-jong campaigns to join IOC Athletes' Commission

Korean women's curling team '5G' prepares for Milan Cortina Olympic Games

Beijing passes baton to Milan at Olympics closing ceremony

How Olympians view success and failure, and what we can learn from them

Gov't to dispatch rapid response team to Milan during Winter Olympics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)