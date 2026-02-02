People in their 30s lead AI use at work, 20s lead daily use: Survey
People in their late 30s use AI the most actively in their work, but those in their late 20s use AI the most widely in their everyday lives, new data showed Monday.
The findings were reported in a survey jointly conducted by digital workspace company Notion and Daehak Naeil, against 480 Korean employees and freelance workers.
According to the survey, 61.5 percent of Korean workers already use AI for work, higher than the 46.7 percent of people using AI to assist in their everyday tasks, the 33.5 percent of people using AI for studying and self-development and the 33.1 percent of people using AI for hobbies and leisure.
Those who used AI in their work did so to search for data at 25 percent, summarize information at 15.4 percent, paraphrase their writing at 13.5 percent, write reports at 9.8 percent and translate at 9.8 percent. Sixty percent of respondents felt that they were saving time from repetitive, redundant work by using AI and utilized that time on more creative work.
Respondents aged between 35 and 39, considered the most focal working force in a corporate environment, used AI most vigorously in their work at 71.67 percent. Those aged between 25 and 29 reported the broadest use of AI in their everyday lives, including assistance in tasks, ordinary conversation and psychological consultations.
And while 89 percent believed that AI is likely to bring positive change to the working environment, 41.6 percent of respondents believed that the output was not trustworthy, 30.1 percent posed security concerns and 23.7 percent reported that the outcome was not consistent enough for AI to be widely used in the workplace.
"The future of work is already here in Korea, where AI takes care of simple, repetitive work and people concentrate on strategy, creativity and collaboration," Park Dae-sung, general manager of Notion Korea, said.
"Notion aims to help provide a collaborative environment with an AI colleague, through our Custom Agent feature that we will present soon. Korean workers are already at the forefront of this change, and Notion aims to continue our investment in the Korean market to help enhance that transition."
Notion's Custom Agent AI will be released later this month.
