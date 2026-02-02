 Dubai chewy cookie creator steps into the spotlight
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 17:27
Kim Na-ra, the pastry chef credited with developing the viral Dubai chewy cookies, appears in the Jan. 26 episode of SBS's television documentary series "Little Big Masters" (2005-) [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Dubai chewy cookie continues to fuel pre-opening lines across Korea, and the pastry chef behind the viral dessert is now stepping into the spotlight.
 
On the Jan. 26 episode of SBS’s television documentary series “Little Big Masters” (2005-), Kim Na-ra, the pastry chef credited with developing the cookie, nicknamed Dujjonku in Korean, now produces more than 30,000 cookies a day with a workforce of about 50 employees.
 

Kim is a former Navy aviation noncommissioned officer who entered the dessert business after being discharged from the military. She launched her idea with the help of Lee Yun-min, CEO of local bakery Mond Cookie, whom she met during their service.
 
Kim first developed the “chewy cookie” coated in marshmallow, which was well received by customers. One regular later suggested filling the cookie with Dubai chocolate, given that it had recently seen popularity last year. That request led to the birth of Dujjonku.
 
The viral Dubai chewy cookies in the Jan. 26 episode of SBS's television documentary series "Little Big Masters" (2005-) [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Dujjonku features a chewy marshmallow-coated exterior and a filling made of a spread which combines pistachio and kataifi (shredded Middle Eastern phyllo dough strands) for a rich, nutty and chewy texture.
 
Recently, the cookie has sparked an “open-run” phenomenon — a term describing customers lining up before stores open — not only among millennials and Gen Z but across all age groups. With demand far exceeding supply and sales limited to a small number of locations, long lines often form before business hours.
 
Kim said the growing popularity has led to a steady increase in staff, adding that daily sales amount to about 130 million won ($89,000).
 
Kim also said she has no intention of monopolizing the name or recipe for Dubai chewy cookies.  
 
“Many bakeries have already created their own versions in their own styles,” she said. “I think the reason it became so widely loved is that we created the trend together.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
