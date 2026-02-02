More in Food & Travel

Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.

Dubai chewy cookie creator steps into the spotlight

Korea moves target year for 30 million inbound tourists from 2030 to 2028

Dubai chewy cookie craze one for the ages, all generations as young and old chase trending treat

Starbucks to bite into latest dessert craze with Dubai Chewy Roll