 2PM to celebrate 15th anniversary of Japanese debut with two concerts at Tokyo Dome in May
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 20:01 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 20:17
Poster for boy band 2PM's ″The Return″ concerts [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for boy band 2PM's ″The Return″ concerts [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band 2PM will hold two concerts at the Tokyo Dome to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut in Japan in May, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
2PM's "The Return" concerts will take place on May 9 and 10, marking the first time in 10 years that the group returns to Tokyo's largest concert venue.
 

2PM last held a concert at Tokyo Dome in 2016. The band previously performed at the Tokyo Ariake Arena in October 2023.
 
2PM debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2008. It is known for multiple hit songs, including "Heartbeat" (2009), "My House" (2015) and "Hands Up" (2011).
 
The band made its Japanese debut with the single "Take off" in 2011 and became one of the most popular K-pop bands in the country.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags 2PM JYP Entertainment Japan

