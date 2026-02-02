AB6IX to release first full-length album in five years in March
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:14
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band AB6IX will release a full-length album in March, the first in five years for the quartet.
AB6IX released its second full-length album, "Mo' Complete," in 2021. The band released two EPs — "Born Like This" and "Upside Down" — and one digital single, "A Minute, A Second," last year.
"The new full-length album will be filled with the stories that AB6IX wants to tell fans, encompassing both the seven years members have spent together, as well as the future they face," the band's agency Brandnew Music said in a press release.
AB6IX debuted in May 2019 with the EP “B:Complete.” The band currently has four members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi.
All members except for Jeon participated in the second season of Mnet’s K-pop competition show “Produce 101” in 2017. Park and Lee landed within the top 11, and they were active as members of the project boy band Wanna One until 2022.
