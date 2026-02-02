 Boy bands Daily:Direction, Tunexx to debut
Boy bands Daily:Direction, Tunexx to debut

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 12:32
Boy band Daily:Direction [ODDWAVE]

A new wave of K-pop rookies is stepping onto the stage. Boy bands Daily:Direction and Tunexx hope to make a splash with their debut in February and March, respectively, as announced by their agencies on Monday.
 
Daily:Direction will be the first group to debut under Oddwave, an agency established in 2024. Park So-hee, who has worked as a creative director on projects for aespa, Le Sserafim, Stray Kids and ZeroBaseOne, serves as Oddwave’s chief creative officer.
 

The six-member band will release the song “RBDB” on Feb. 23. Oddwave plans to hold pop-up events from Feb. 27 to March 5 to promote the track.
 
The band's name refers to the way in which “everyday decisions add up to shape each person's direction,” according to Oddwave. The group will center its identity around “creating its own path through trial and error and personal choice [...] instead of following a fixed set of right answers,” the agency added.
 
Boy band Tunexx [IST ENTERTAINMENT]

Tunexx, the newest group from IST Entertainment — previously home to veteran groups Apink and The Boyz — is set to release new music in March.
 
Tunexx combines the words “tune” and “X,” the latter of which means both “unclassified” and “cross,” according to IST Entertainment. The band used the slogan “Tune in to our Frequency” in a trailer introducing the seven members.
 

Members Donggyu, Inhu, Sihwan and Artic were contestants on Mnet's reality competition show “Boys II Planet” (2025), while Jaehoon appeared on MBN's “The Origin - A, B, Or What?” (2022).
 
The band has already released “One Chance,” an original song for the SBS drama series “No Tail to Tell,” which premiered on Jan. 16.
 
Boy band Alpha Drive One [WAKEONE ENTERTAINMENT]

Tunexx and Daily:Direction will be competing with rookies such as Alpha Drive One, formed through “Boys II Planet,” and LNGSHOT, produced by rapper Jay Park. 
 
Other newcomers, including In the X, produced by singer Kim Jae-joong, and SM Entertainment's new boy band, are also set to debut this year.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
