'Golden,' 'APT.' lose Song of the Year to Billie Eilish's 'Wildflowers' at Grammys
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 13:52
- SHIN MIN-HEE
K-pop failed to nab the Grammy Award for Song of the Year on Sunday night, with the prize going to Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower” (2024) instead.
Two K-pop songs were named as nominees for that category: “APT.” (2024), singer Rosé’s pop-punk duet with Bruno Mars and “Golden” (2025), featured on the soundtrack of the hit Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025).
Eilish and her brother Finneas, who produced and co-wrote “Wildflower,” accepted the accolade on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
“Thank you so much,” Eilish said. She then used her speech to condemn U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a recent string of violent federal enforcement actions.
“I don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land. Yeah, it’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” she said. “I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”
“Wildflower” appears on Eilish's third full-length album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (2024).
