'Golden' wins Grammy, first for a K-pop song
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 07:45 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 07:51
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
"Golden" (2025) won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 68th Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop track to win a Grammy. Rosé of girl group Blackpink, another K-pop contender, did not win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.
The soundtrack of Netflix's animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) earned the honor in a premiere ceremony of this year's Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film centers on HUNTR/X, who live a double life, balancing their music careers with their duties as warriors who protect the world from demonic spirits, like the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys.
Rosé's 2024 hit dance track "APT." had been nominated in three categories for the Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year ― two of the ceremony's four most prestigious “Big Four” categories ― as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Record of the Year and Song of the Year have not been announced as of press time.
She has been named one of the performers for the awards show. Other performers include Justin Bieber, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Lady Gaga and girl group Katseye.
A total of 86 Grammys are set to be handed out pre-broadcast. The main show will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.
