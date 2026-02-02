IVE's Rei, Liz named Maison Valentino brand ambassadors
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 12:06
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Rei and Liz of K-pop girl group IVE have been named brand ambassadors of the Italian luxury house Maison Valentino.
The pair will take part in a range of activities and are expected to showcase their influence as global fashion figures.
Rei and Liz attended the Specula Mundi Valentino Haute Couture 2026 collection show held in Paris last Wednesday as the house’s new ambassadors.
At the event, the two wore looks from the 2026 spring and summer Fireflies collection. Rei paired a skirt with a blouse, while Liz wore an ivory outfit accented with a bow.
“We are incredibly delighted and grateful to be appointed as official ambassadors for Maison Valentino," said Rei and Liz. "It was an honor and a truly special experience to attend the two fashion shows held in Paris recently. We were completely captivated by the message and beauty conveyed through each collection, and we are very much looking forward to what lies ahead.”
IVE will release the single “Bang Bang” on Feb. 9, followed by its second full-length album “Revive+” on Feb. 23.
IVE will continue its "Show What I Am" tour in April with performances in the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan.
The tour kicked off in October 2025 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. IVE will also hold more shows in Asia, Europe, America and Oceania, according to the girl group's agency Starship Entertainment.
