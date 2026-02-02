 Japanese girl group NiziU to release EP 'Too Bad' in April
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 13:57
Japanese girl group NiziU [JYP ENTERTAINMENT/SONY MUSIC LABELS]

Japanese girl group NiziU will release its EP titled “Too Bad” in Japan on April 1, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Monday.
 
The upcoming release will mark about six months since the group dropped its third full-length album, “New Emotion,” in November 2025.
 

The EP consists of the title track “Too Bad,” which portrays “Niziu taking charge of their own future and forging ahead with confidence,” according to JYP Entertainment.
 
It also includes “Light It Up,” a song written in part by the members to celebrate their fifth anniversary since their debut, and one cover track.
 
NiziU was formed through the audition program “Nizi Project” (2020) and debuted with the single “Step and a step” in December 2020. Though the nine-member group is primarily active in Japan, it has also released songs in Korean and English.
 
Ahead of the EP's release, NiziU will embark on its “NEW EvoNUtion” tour across five cities in Japan. The group will kick off the tour with two concerts in Aichi Prefecture on Feb. 14 and 15 before performing in Hokkaido, Osaka, Tokyo and Fukuoka.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
