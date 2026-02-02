 K-pop stars strut their stuff on red carpet at 68th Grammy Awards — in pictures
K-pop stars strut their stuff on red carpet at 68th Grammy Awards — in pictures

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 14:48 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 14:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Rosé poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Rosé poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. [EPA/YONHAP]

K-pop stars dazzled on the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. 
 
Rosé of girl group Blackpink, who was nominated in three categories for her duet with Bruno Mars “APT." (2024), strutted down the red carpet in an elegant black-and-white balloon dress. 
 

Members of Katseye attend the red carpet for the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 February 2026. [EPA/YONHAP]

Katseye poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Sextet girl group Katseye, who was nominated in the Best New Artist category, wowed in matching lace-packed white dresses. The girl group is a joint venture between K-pop powerhouse HYBE and American label Geffen Records.
 
Rosé's performed “APT.” with Bruno Mars to open up the event on Sunday night, a first for a K-pop act. Katseye also performed at the Grammys with a remixed version of its latest hit song “Gnarly" (2025).
 
EJAE poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

“Golden” (2025) singer and songwriter EJAE appeared in a silky black-purple Dior gown along with Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the two other singing voices from the hit track. The original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) won Best Song Written For Visual Media, marking a historic first for a K-pop song to win in any category at the Grammys.
 
From left, Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind HUNTR/X attend the red carpet for the 68th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 February 2026. [EPA/YONHAP]

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
