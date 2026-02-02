 Lee congratulates Grammy win for 'Golden,' vows active support for artists
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 21:21
The team from ″KPop Demon Hunters″ accepts the award for best song written for visual media for ″Golden″ (2025) during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. [AP/YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated the song "Golden" from the soundtrack of Netflix's animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" on winning a historic first Grammy for the K-pop genre, pledging continued support for artists.
 
"Golden" won the Best Song Written for Visual Media award at the premiere ceremony of the 68th Grammy Awards held Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It marked the first time K-pop producers or songwriters have taken home the honor.
 

"You've written a new chapter in K-pop history. I extend my warmest congratulations on the meaningful achievement on the world's most prestigious stage that every musician dreams of," Lee said in a post on social platform X.
 
Lee also applauded Rosé of the girl group Blackpink and Jeung Yoon-chae of the girl group Katseye, noting that their Grammy nominations demonstrated their global competitiveness, though they did not win.
 
Rosé was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her 2024 collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT,” and Katseye was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.  
 
Lee praised the producers and staff who worked behind the scenes, calling them "a source of pride for Korea," and vowed to "steadfastly support our artists so they can showcase their talents on an even broader stage."
 
While Korean soprano Sumi Jo and sound engineer Hwang Byung-joon had previously taken home awards in opera and classical music, BTS had been the first and only K-pop act nominated for a Grammy until now.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
