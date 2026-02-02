Rosé, Bruno Mars open 68th Annual Grammy Awards with 'APT.'
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 15:43
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Blackpink member Rosé and U.S. pop star Bruno Mars opened the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with a performance of their hit duet “APT.” (2024).
Rosé and Mars took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform “APT.” as the ceremony’s opening act.
Wearing a white sleeveless shirt with a necktie, Rosé began the upbeat performance by planting a light kiss on Mars's cheek as he played guitar beside her.
She then electrified the crowd with her energy, throwing herself into a bold choreography routine. The song was also rearranged to include rock elements, which added to the excitement.
Near the end, Rosé and Mars shared a single microphone and belted out the catchy chorus together. As the song ended, she smiled and wrapped Mars in a hug.
Comments on the social media platform X read, “She is such a queen,” “Mother” and “She is the most talented singer ever, period.”
Cameras caught other pop stars in attendance enjoying the performance. Billie Eilish sang along, and Miley Cyrus and Latin artist Bad Bunny clapped to the beat.
Host Trevor Noah introduced Rosé and Mars, noting that “APT.” was inspired by a Korean drinking game.
Rosé earned three nominations at this year’s awards for “APT.,” including two top-category nods — Song of the Year and Record of the Year — and Best Pop Duo and Group Performance.
She did not win Best Pop Duo and Group Performance, which was announced during the nontelevised premiere ceremony that took place ahead of the main broadcast. The award went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for “Defying Gravity” (2024).
Other K-pop tracks nominated in the category, such as “Golden” (2025) from the soundtrack to “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) and Katseye’s “Gabriela” (2025), also came up short.
“APT.” had boosted expectations for a Grammy win after taking Song of the Year, one of the top prizes, at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2025.
The song had also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart and stayed there for 45 weeks — the longest chart run for a K-pop act.
Katseye, a girl group co-produced by HYBE and U.S. label Geffen Records, delivered a standout performance at the Grammys as well.
Nominated for Best New Artist, Katseye began their hit song “Gnarly” (2025) backstage, then moved to the main stage to continue the show.
With sharp, synchronized choreography and supported by backup dancers, Katseye held the attention of the stars in the venue. Some stood to applaud, and EJAE, who sang, wrote and composed “Golden” (2025), cheered.
