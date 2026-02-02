Woodz to release first full-length album 'Archive. 1' in March
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 10:37
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Singer Woodz will release his first full-length album, “Archive. 1,” on March 4.
The album comes as the singer's first studio album since beginning his career as Woodz in 2018. It is also the first in three years since his previous EP "OO-LI" (2023).
One of the tracks from the new album will be released on Feb. 12.
Woodz’s self-written 2023 track “Drowning” saw a resurgence in popularity last year, ranking No. 1 on annual charts on major streaming platforms, including Melon.
Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, debuted in 2014 as a member of the boy band UNIQ. He began his solo career under the stage name Woodz in 2018.
In 2019, he appeared on Mnet’s audition show “Produce X 101” and was selected as one of the 11 finalists who debuted with the boy band X1 later that year. After X1 disbanded in early 2020, he returned to his activities with UNIQ and as a soloist.
