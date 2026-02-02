Actor Arden Cho sees Rumi's identity struggle as her own in 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Actor Arden Cho, who voices Rumi in Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), shared that seeing her character stirred up complicated emotions, reminding her of a childhood affected by racism, including experiences of bullying and even being sent to the doctor because of it.
“I experienced a lot of racism growing up,” said Cho during a roundtable interview in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Friday. “When I was young, I was sent to the doctor about three times because kids would push and hit me, telling me to go back to my country. That left me feeling scared from an early age. They constantly made fun of my appearance, like my eyes and hair, and it made me question myself, wondering if something was wrong with me. I remember wishing I had blond hair and blue eyes when going to school.”
She continued, “And Rumi had to cover her [demon] patterns, not able to show her true reality or her real self, so she cannot be who she is supposed to be. I felt that way in my 20s. Like Rumi, I wasn’t confident enough to fully embrace my true self, and it was holding me back. So, when Rumi says, ‘No more hiding, no more lies,’ that really hit me.”
Cho also shared that when she decided to become an actor based in the United States, she was recommended to change her last name, while feeling pressured to be more American.
“Some people even suggested that I make a stage name and drop my last name, Cho," she said. "But I never wanted to do that. I’m a Cho, I’m Korean, and I was constantly trying to hold onto and understand my Korean American identity.”
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, “KPop Demon Hunters” centers on Rumi, the lead singer of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, as the group protects the world from evil demons while facing off against a rival demon boy band, the Saja Boys.
Released on June 20, 2025, the film has become Netflix’s most-watched title to date, accumulating over 400 million views. It was also the first Netflix title to surpass 300 million views on the platform.
Expressing deep affection for the film, Cho became visibly emotional as she discussed the representation of Korean culture in “KPop Demon Hunters” and her participation in what she described as a meaningful and successful project.
“After more than 20 years of acting, this feels like the moment I’ve been waiting for,” Cho said. “I never thought something like this would happen in my career.”
Describing her contribution modestly as a “small participation,” Cho said joining the project was “one of the best decisions” of her career, giving her renewed passion as she celebrated the film’s success with the cast and crew.
With the film’s popularity surging — particularly among children — Cho noted that the average age of her fan base has dropped. She added that she now frequently records short videos saying, “Hi, I’m Rumi,” at parents’ requests, and is often asked to deliver encouraging messages such as, “If you study hard, we’ll meet someday.”
Making golden history like its song, "Golden" (2025), it is now scheduled to appear at major award shows, including the Grammy Awards and the Oscars.
With the Grammys set for Sunday and “Golden” nominated for several awards, including Song of the Year, Cho shared that she is looking forward to hearing good news. Even if that doesn’t happen, she said she already believes “they have already won.”
“Just getting this far is already amazing,” Cho said.
At the Oscars, the film received two nominations: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.” Following a lineage of internationally recognized Korean projects such as “Parasite” (2019), “Minari” (2021) and “Squid Game” (2021-25), Cho said she feels honored that her film stands alongside them, while also viewing a potential victory at this year’s Oscars as a significant milestone.
“If it wins an Oscar, I really think the world would become even more open to and excited about Korean culture–specific stories,” she said.
Cho also briefly addressed the controversy involving actor Cha Eun-woo, who is currently accused by the National Tax Service of tax evasion. Cho left a comment saying, "Always supporting you dongseng, Hwaiting!" on Cha’s recent apology post on social media. This sparked accusations that she publicly supported Cha’s alleged actions.
“Regarding the recent controversy surrounding Cho’s comment, we would like to clarify once again that it was a personal expression of comfort arising from a private relationship, and that there was absolutely no intention to condone or defend any actions,” Cho’s PR agency said on her behalf during the interview.
It added, “It is unfortunate that what was meant as a private sentiment was perceived in a public context, and Cho promises to be more careful and thoughtful in the future.”
