'Once We Were Us' leads weekend box office for 4th week

The romance drama "Once We Were Us" (2025) topped the weekend box office for the fourth consecutive week, data from the Korean Film Council showed Monday.The film, released Dec. 31, 2025, attracted 179,740 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 2.3 million admissions and 22.6 billion won ($15.6 million) in revenue.Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, "Once We Were Us" is a Korean remake of the 2018 Chinese hit film "Us and Them," which stars Jing Boran and Zhou Dongyu.The film, directed by Kim Do-young, who garnered acclaim for her feature debut, “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” (2019), follows a young couple, Eun-ho played by Koo and Jung-won played by Moon, as they reflect on their relationship and missed chances in their 20s.Last week, it became the first Korean romance title to draw more than 2 million admissions since the 2019 hit "Crazy Romance."The runner-up was "Choir of God" (2025), a film about North Korea, facing international sanctions, seeking $200 million in aid by creating its first fake praise troupe.Also released Dec. 31, 2025, the film drew 148,336 viewers over the weekend, pushing its cumulative audience to 934,394.Yonhap