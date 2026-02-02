U.S. Air Force conducts high-tempo air operations drills to strengthen combat readiness

The U.S. Air Force in Korea has conducted air operations drills with a heightened tempo in a bid to strengthen its combat readiness, its website showed Monday.The 51st Fighter Wing said aircraft from two Super Squadrons at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, launched in rapid succession during a flying surge last week, according to a statement uploaded on its website.The high-tempo training demonstrated the fighter wing's ability to "generate and sustain air combat power in support of deterrence on the Korean Peninsula," it said.The surge increased planned flying operations by more than 50 percent above the normal daily rate, projecting the wing's ability to "rapidly launch, recover and regenerate combat-ready aircraft," it added."Surges are a scheduled effort to maximize sortie production and identify limiting factors in our processes," said Lt. Col. Andrew Radloff, the 51st Maintenance Group deputy commander. "They allow us to test our systems, strengthen coordination across the wing and uncover challenges that may not appear during routine operations."Yonhap