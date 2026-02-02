 Nation blanketed by heavy overnight snow
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Environment

print dictionary print

Nation blanketed by heavy overnight snow

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 12:08
Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

 
Heavy snow blanketed the nation overnight on Monday, disrupting the morning commute, and the weather agency forecasts snowfall to continue in eastern and southern parts of the country.
 
A heavy snow advisory was lifted for Seoul at 4 a.m. City officials mobilized snow removal trucks throughout the early morning to spread deicing agents and minimize inconveniences to commuters.
 

Related Article

 
The city also issued a mobile alert at 6 a.m. to warn of slippery roads due to the overnight snow and advise commuters to use public transportation. To help with this effort, it maintained peak-hour subway train frequencies for Lines No. 2 and No. 5 through 8 until 9:30 a.m. and ran 20 additional trains. It did the same for city buses, extending the usual peak commuting period from 7 to 9 a.m. by 30 minutes.
 
Some parts of the wider capital area are expected to see light snow of less than 0.1 centimeter (0.04 inches) in the morning, though other parts of the nation will see more snowfall, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 
Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

 
The eastern islands of Ulleung and Dokdo are forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimeters of snow, and parts of the southwestern provinces of South and North Jeolla will see snowfall of 3 to 8 centimeters.
 
Meanwhile, the eastern province of Gangwon, the central city of Daejeon and parts of South and North Gyeongsang are expected to see 2 to 7 centimeters of snow.
 
Most parts of the nation will see cloudy skies clear later in the day.
 
As of 5 a.m., the temperature stood at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius (28 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius in Incheon, minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Gwangju and minus 5.9 degrees Celsius in Daegu.
 
Daily highs are expected to reach minus 1 to 6 degrees Celsius.
 
A black ice warning was also issued across major roads nationwide on Monday.
 
Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

Traffic builds up on roads at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 2 after heavy snowfall. [YONHAP]

 
Twelve expressways — including the Gyeongbu and Seohaean expressways — were given the highest “danger” level on the four-tier black ice risk scale, according to the KMA road weather system. 
 
The “danger” level was also assigned to inbound and outbound sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway; most sections of the Seohaean Expressway except near the Bulgapsan Hi-Pass interchange; and nearly the entire Yeongdong Expressway except the Yongin junction.
 
Experts attributed the heightened risk to the overnight snowfall. Black ice forms easily when moisture interacts with cooling road surfaces. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Snow weather black ice

More in Environment

Nation blanketed by heavy overnight snow

Heavy snow expected across Korea from Sunday night to Monday

Winter lingers, spring awaits

Cold snap forecast to ease this weekend, but dry weather to persist

Fuel spill reported at U.S. air base in Gunsan, probe underway

Related Stories

Snow leads to numerous car accidents in Gangwon over weekend

Korea to face cold winds, low temperatures through Wednesday

Under-road heating a lifesaver in Seoul's hilly communities

Slippery morning rush hour expected with rain forecast in Seoul

Heavy snow expected across Korea on Monday morning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)