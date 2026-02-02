 North Korea inaugurates greenhouse farm in Sinuiju ahead of key party congress
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea inaugurates greenhouse farm in Sinuiju ahead of key party congress

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:25
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony for the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm the previous day. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony for the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea has inaugurated a major greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, a northwestern city hit hard by flooding in 2024, with leader Kim Jong-un calling it a "wonderful achievement" ahead of the country's upcoming party congress, according to state media Monday.
 
Kim attended the ceremony inaugurating the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It took place around one year after the groundbreaking ceremony was held in February 2025.
 

Related Article

North Korea has prioritized building a large greenhouse farm in vast areas of Wihwa Island, an islet in Sinuiju, where the North suffered flood damage during the summer of 2024.
 
In a speech, the North's leader expressed satisfaction that the project has become a "base" for new life for the residents of Sinuiju, who have suffered from flooding generation after generation.
 
"Our soldiers and young people have made a wonderful achievement of creation to be presented to the Ninth Party Congress," Kim said, referring to the upcoming key once-every-five-years event.
 
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, center, looking around the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm after attending the inauguration ceremony held in the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju the previous day. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un, center, looking around the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm after attending the inauguration ceremony held in the North's northwestern city of Sinuiju the previous day. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea is widely expected to hold the ninth party congress early this month, the first since 2021, where the country will disclose its major policy lines for the next five years on diplomacy, defense, the economy and other areas.
 
The construction of the Sinuiju greenhouse farm has been cited as a major project pushed under Kim's signature regional development policy.
 
The KCNA said that after Kim looked around the facilities, he said the construction of the farm is one of the "hugest projects" carried out under the eighth term of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
 
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm. North Korea held a ceremony inaugurating the greenhouse farm in Sinuiju the previous day, attended by its leader Kim Jong-un. [YONHAP]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 2, shows the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm. North Korea held a ceremony inaugurating the greenhouse farm in Sinuiju the previous day, attended by its leader Kim Jong-un. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea is widely forecast to tout the greenhouse farm project as a key achievement pursued under Kim's leadership at the ninth party congress.
 
In 2024, Kim unveiled a policy to build modern factories in 20 cities and counties each year over 10 years to improve the living conditions of people in regional areas.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Sinuiju Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

North Korea inaugurates greenhouse farm in Sinuiju ahead of key party congress

자유는 아름다운 부담… 자기결정권 탐구한 탈북자의 자서전

North Korea's premier highlights leader Kim's regional development drive as top priority

North Korean ruling party's central committee elects delegates to upcoming congress

North Korea's Kim attends ceremony for this year's 1st regional development project

Related Stories

North Korean officials' license plates indicate power hierarchy in regime

Kim says North Korea's 'absolute' status cannot be reversed on founding day

North's leader Kim Jong-un calls new hospital construction 'great revolution'

North Korean officials detained in probe into warship accident

North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)