 U.N. special rapporteur on North Korean human rights vows efforts for engagement with Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 21:03
South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, right, shakes hands with Elizabeth Salmon, the U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights, ahead of their talks in Seoul on Feb. 2 in this photo provided by Kim's office. [YONHAP]

South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina, right, shakes hands with Elizabeth Salmon, the U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights, ahead of their talks in Seoul on Feb. 2 in this photo provided by Kim's office. [YONHAP]

 
Elizabeth Salmon, the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korean human rights, pledged Monday to continue supporting South Korea's and the international community's initiatives aimed at dialogue and engagement with the communist country, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.
 
Salmon made the remarks during a meeting with South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina in Seoul, where she is on her third official visit since becoming the fourth special rapporteur in August 2022.
 

During the meeting, Salmon said that, as special rapporteur, she will continue contributing to international efforts to encourage North Korea's cooperation and will support initiatives necessary for dialogue and engagement with Pyongyang.
 
Kim commended Salmon for her efforts to raise international awareness of rights issues in the North and expressed hope for her active role in achieving tangible improvements in the human rights situation of North Korean residents.
 
The U.N. special rapporteur is mandated to investigate and research the human rights situation in North Korea, and to report findings to the U.N. General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.
 
Based on the outcome of the visit, Salmon plans to present her annual report to the Human Rights Council in March and to the General Assembly in September, the ministry said.

Yonhap
