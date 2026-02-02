Lee refutes opposition party's criticism over housing supply plan

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday refuted criticism by the main opposition party over the government's plan to supply homes to stabilize the property market.Lee shared a news article quoting Choi Bo-yun, a spokesperson for the main opposition People Power Party, who had criticized the government's housing supply plan as blocking necessary solutions and utilizing idle land, likening it to telling people to accept the "rationing of real estate.""What about stopping support for real estate speculation that could ruin the country?" Lee wrote on the social media platform X.Lee also shared a separate news report noting that a unit at a luxury apartment complex in southern Seoul had been put up for urgent sale at a lower price after he said the government would end a temporary suspension of higher capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes.The post marked Lee's latest in a series of social media messages that strongly signaled his resolve to rein in the overheating housing market.Yonhap