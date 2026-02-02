자유는 아름다운 부담… 자기결정권 탐구한 탈북자의 자서전
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 07:00
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
북한이탈주민 박은희씨가 2024년 4월 8일 미국 캘리포니아 팔로알토 스탠퍼드 대학교 주최 대학 자유 포럼에서 발표하고 있다.[박은희]
Defector reclaims agency, hails freedom as a beautiful burden in memoir
자유는 아름다운 부담… 자기결정권 탐구한 탈북자의 자서전
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Monday, January 26, 2026
By the time North Korean defector Park Eun-hee decided to write her life story, she had already risked death once.
defector: 이탈자
risk death: 목숨을 걸다
북한이탈주민 박은희씨가 자신의 삶을 기록하기로 결심했을 때, 그는 이미 한 차례 죽음을 무릅쓴 경험을 한 뒤였다.
She had done so by crossing the Yalu River into China, driven by what she later called “the courage to die,” which became the title of her self-published memoir. For her, nothing in her repressive homeland — not even the threat of imprisonment or execution — could hold her back from pursuing a better life.
driven by: ~에 이끌려
repressive: 억압적인
hold back: 막다, 저지하다
pursue: 추구하다
그는 이후 ‘죽을 각오의 용기’라고 설명한 이 결단에 이끌려 압록강을 건너 중국으로 향했다. 이 표현은 그가 자비로 출간한 자서전의 제목이 되기도 했다. 억압적인 고향에서 그를 붙잡아 둘 수 있는 것은 아무것도 없었다. 투옥이나 처형의 위협조차도, 더 나은 삶을 향한 의지를 막지는 못했다.
At first glance, little suggests that Park, who bears almost no trace of her native northern accent, might be different from other young women in South Korea struggling to balance personal aspirations with the pressures of work and social expectations.
at first glance: 언뜻 보기에
bear no trace of: ~의 흔적이 없다
aspiration: 열망, 포부
social expectations: 사회적 기대
북한 특유의 억양이 거의 느껴지지 않는 박씨는 언뜻 보기엔 개인적 열망과 일·사회적 기대 사이에서 균형을 찾으려 애쓰는 여느 한국 젊은 여성들과 크게 다르지 않다.
But behind her decision to release an autobiography in English was a conviction that her countrymen on both sides of the peninsula, and the wider world, should draw lessons about freedom and personal agency from her escape and resettlement.
behind: ~의 이면에는, ~의 배경에는
conviction: 확신
draw lessons from: ~에서 교훈을 얻다
personal agency: 개인의 결정권, 주체성
그가 자서전을 영어로 펴내기로 한 결정의 이면에는, 자신의 탈출과 정착의 경험을 통해 한반도 남북의 동포들뿐 아니라 국제사회 역시 자유와 개인의 주체성에 대해 교훈을 얻어야 한다는 확신이 자리하고 있었다.
Released last year, “The Courage to Die: A North Korean Woman’s Escape and Rebirth in Freedom” traces Park’s rocky childhood and early adulthood in the North, her defection in September 2012, and the long, uneven process of rebuilding her life in South Korea and abroad.
release: 출간하다
trace: 따라가다, 조명하다
rocky: 험난한
uneven: 순탄치 않은
지난해 출간된 『죽을 각오의 용기: 북한 여성의 탈출과 자유 속에서의 재탄생』은 북한에서 보낸 험난한 유년기와 청년기, 2012년 9월 탈북, 그리고 한국과 해외에서 삶을 다시 일궈가는 길고도 순탄치 않은 과정을 따라간다.
Park, who has worked as a public orator and advocate for defectors, wants not only to claim ownership of her narrative but also to challenge the tendency to view North Koreans solely through the lens of victimhood.
orator: 연설가
advocate: 옹호자, 활동가
claim ownership of: ~에 대한 주도권을 주장하다
solely: 오로지
탈북민을 대변하는 연사이자 활동가인 박씨는 자신의 서사에 대한 주도권을 되찾는 데 그치지 않고, 북한 주민을 오직 피해자라는 틀로만 바라보는 시선에 문제를 제기하고자 한다.
“I wanted to show my life as a defector who overcomes, who gets back on her feet time and time again, and who is the main driving force of her own life,” she said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Wednesday.
get back on one’s feet: 다시 일어서다
driving force: 원동력
박씨는 수요일(1월 21일) 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 “수없이 다시 일어서며 극복해 나가는 탈북민으로서의 삶, 그리고 자신의 삶을 스스로 이끌어 가는 주체로서의 모습을 보여주고 싶었다”고 말했다.
Park’s story broadly follows the familiar arc of suffering, escape and post-defection struggle that characterizes other defector narratives. At the same time, her autobiography does not shy away from the pain of family separation and discrimination by South Koreans.
broadly: 대체로
arc: (이야기의) 흐름, 궤
not shy away from: ~을/를 피하지 않다, ~을/를 외면하지 않다.
박씨의 이야기는 고통과 탈출, 탈북 이후의 고난이라는 익숙한 탈북 서사와 대체로 궤를 같이한다. 동시에 그의 자서전은 가족과의 생이별과 남한 사회에서 겪은 차별이라는 아픔 역시 외면하지 않는다.
In particular, she returns repeatedly to the idea that freedom represents neither a clean break from the past nor a final resolution of hardship.
clean break: 완전한 단절
final resolution: 최종적 해결
특히 그는 자유가 과거와의 단절을 뜻하는 것도, 고난이 완전히 끝났음을 의미하는 종착점도 아니라는 점을 거듭 강조한다.
That realization deepened as she traveled beyond South Korea.
realization: 깨달음, 인식
deepen: 심화하다, 분명해지다
이러한 깨달음은 그가 한국을 넘어 다른 나라들을 오가며 한층 더 분명해졌다.
“In Washington, I saw the phrase ‘Freedom is not free’ inscribed on the Korean War Memorial,” she said. “It made me understand that even after gaining freedom, I would have to endure immense pain and effort to protect it.”
inscribed: 새겨진, 각인된
endure: 견디다, 감내하다
immense: 막대한
그는 “워싱턴 한국전쟁기념비에 새겨진 ‘자유는 공짜가 아니다’라는 문구를 보았다”며 “자유를 얻은 이후에도, 이를 지키기 위해서는 막대한 고통과 노력을 감내해야 한다는 사실을 깨달았다”고 말했다.
(생략)
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)