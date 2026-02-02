Ex-Samsung employee indicted for allegedly leaking confidential documents to patent management firm
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:56
A former Samsung Electronics employee has been indicted while in custody for allegedly leaking confidential documents to a patent management firm that used the information in negotiations for a multimillion-dollar agreement with the tech giant, prosecutors said on Monday.
Prosecutors said the former employee, identified only by the surname Kwon, passed internal Samsung Electronics documents to Ideahub, a patent management firm, while working at the company’s intellectual property center. In return, Kwon allegedly received $1 million.
The leaked materials include lists of patents Samsung Electronics was considering for acquisition or licensing and internal legal strategies for handling potential disputes, according to the prosecution.
Using the information, Ideahub gained leverage in negotiations with Samsung Electronics and later signed a patent agreement valued at about $30 million, prosecutors said.
Ideahub operates as a nonpracticing entity (NPE), meaning it does not manufacture products but earns revenue by selling or licensing patents and collecting royalties.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it charged Kwon with violating the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act, as well as with bribery and breach of duty.
Prosecutors also indicted Ideahub CEO Im Kyeong-su on charges of violating the same trade secrets law and offering bribes.
Both defendants were indicted while in custody.
“We have identified the full scope of the alleged crimes through direct investigation,” prosecutors said in a statement. “We will continue to respond strictly to illegal acts by NPEs that undermine corporate competitiveness and harm the national economy.”
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
