 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee appeals 20-month prison sentence in corruption trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 16:03
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee walks out of Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after a questioning on Aug. 12, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee's lawyers on Monday appealed against a court ruling sentencing her to 20 months in prison for accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church.
 
The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence last Wednesday, making Kim and her husband, ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country's first former presidential couple to be imprisoned with criminal convictions.
 

In the ruling, the court also ordered her to forfeit 12.8 million won ($8,770), while acquitting her of charges of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and violating the Political Funds Act.

