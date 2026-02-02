Fundraising fervor

Members of the Community Chest of Korea and participants held a closing ceremony for the Hope 2026 Sharing Campaign at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Feb. 2, wrapping up a 62-day fundraising drive. The Community Chest announced that it had raised a record 512.4 billion won ($352.6 million) in donations, some 62.4 billion won more than its original goal of 450 billion won. This marks the highest donation raised by the Community Chest of Korea and the first time it has surpassed 500 billion won.