Incheon Airport's Terminal 2 parking already overflowing from Asiana move, with holiday surge on the way
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 16:26 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:32
INCHEON — Since Asiana Airlines moved its flights to Terminal 2 last month, the short-term parking lot at Incheon International Airport has begun overflowing, leaving drivers circling for space and parking along shoulders and ramps.
By Sunday afternoon, the congestion was on full display. Park Yong-cheol, an office worker, sat exhausted in his car after looping the lot dozens of times while trying to pick up family members returning from China.
“I almost pulled over on the shoulder because there were no empty spaces,” Park said with a sigh.
The Terminal 2 short-term parking lot can accommodate 5,535 vehicles. But by 3 p.m. that day, it was beyond full, with its occupancy rate reaching 112 percent. The long-term parking lot for passenger cars, which holds 3,460 vehicles, was also at 117 percent, with no available spaces.
As a result, cars lined the shoulder inside the short-term lot, and around 20 vehicles were parked one after another along the ramp leading to the upper floors. While not illegal, it is considered risky because it can lead to minor collisions.
A driver who parked a van on the shoulder said they applied for valet parking because they could not find a spot. Another driver, who left a car on the ramp, said they were in a rush because boarding time was nearing and there were no spaces before running into the terminal.
With the Seollal (Lunar New Year) holiday expected to begin in the second week of February, concerns are growing that parking congestion at Terminal 2 could worsen. Aviation industry officials point to the relocation of Asiana Airlines’ check-in counters, lounges and related staff to Terminal 2 on Jan. 14 as a key factor.
Congestion at the Terminal 2 short-term lot rose from 82.1 percent on Jan. 13 to 94.7 percent the next day, according to the Incheon International Airport Corporation. It then exceeded 100 percent for four straight days from Jan. 15 to 18. The long-term lot, which had hovered in the 40 to 50 percent range, also climbed to 60 percent on Jan. 14.
An on-site official at Terminal 2 said congestion has increased during peak hours, though drivers can usually find a space within 10 to 20 minutes. The official added that efforts are underway to identify specific causes and ease crowding.
Because Seollal travel tends to involve families, there are concerns that the situation could turn into a full-blown parking crisis. Families of three or four or more traveling with luggage often opt to drive rather than take public transportation. The airport corporation said 2.14 million passengers used Incheon Airport during the 10-day Seollal holiday period in 2025, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.
The airport operator said it will first expand shuttle bus service linking long-term and temporary parking lots to reduce inconvenience. During the Seollal holiday, it is also reviewing options such as having travelers park near the airport, including at the Second Joint Government Complex or nearby resorts, and take shuttle buses to the terminals.
“Over the long term, we are also discussing expanding parking facilities,” an airport corporation source said.
Some also argue parking fees should be adjusted to better reflect demand. Incheon Airport’s long-term parking lot costs up to 9,000 won ($6.15) per day, while airport limousine bus fares are around 17,000 to 18,000 won.
“Incheon Airport’s parking fees are relatively low compared to major airports overseas,” an aviation industry source said. “There needs to be a fee adjustment to help spread out demand.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
