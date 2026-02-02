 Police investigate skeletal remains found in abandoned house in Yeosu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police investigate skeletal remains found in abandoned house in Yeosu

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:09
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

 
Police began investigations on skeletal remains believed to belong to a man in his 30s, which were found in an abandoned house in Yeosu, South Jeolla.
 
A report was received at around 8:29 a.m. Sunday that skeletal remains had been discovered in an abandoned house in Seonwon-dong, Yeosu, according to police.
 

Related Article

 
The person who made the report is said to have found the remains after following a stray cat that entered the vacant house.
 
The remains are believed to be those of a man in his 30s. Police are investigating the person’s identity, including family ties, on the assumption that the individual may have come from another region.
 
The abandoned house where the remains were found had reportedly been vacant for a long time.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the case, including an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags death

More in Social Affairs

Korean deaf association probed amid allegations of sexual assault involving current, former executives

Police investigate skeletal remains found in abandoned house in Yeosu

Tea, dance and kindness: Korean students experience Japan's rich culture while sharing their own through exchange program

자유는 아름다운 부담… 자기결정권 탐구한 탈북자의 자서전

Actor Kim Seon-ho's agency denies he established company for tax-avoidance purposes

Related Stories

Jung Hun-cheol, better known as rapper Iron, dies aged 29

Rising number of unclaimed deaths highlights Korea's aging population crisis

Surgeon fined after their neglect of postoperative care resulted in patient's death

Welsh corgi dies after falling from building in Uijeongbu

Police officer, tow truck driver killed while responding to traffic accident
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)