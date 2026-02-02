Police investigate skeletal remains found in abandoned house in Yeosu
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 09:09
Police began investigations on skeletal remains believed to belong to a man in his 30s, which were found in an abandoned house in Yeosu, South Jeolla.
A report was received at around 8:29 a.m. Sunday that skeletal remains had been discovered in an abandoned house in Seonwon-dong, Yeosu, according to police.
The person who made the report is said to have found the remains after following a stray cat that entered the vacant house.
The remains are believed to be those of a man in his 30s. Police are investigating the person’s identity, including family ties, on the assumption that the individual may have come from another region.
The abandoned house where the remains were found had reportedly been vacant for a long time.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the case, including an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.
