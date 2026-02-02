 Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:38 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:56
Dubai chewy cookies [JOONGANG ILBO]

Dubai chewy cookies [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Reports of hygiene and license violations linked to the popular Dubai chewy cookies have skyrocketed recently, according to government data.
 
A total of 19 complaints related to the Dubai chewy cookies were filed with the government’s food safety complaint center from late last year through last month, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Seo Mi-hwa, who is part of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, said Monday, citing documents submitted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
 

Related Article

The reports included allegations such as the use of thin wheat noodles instead of kataifi (shredded Middle Eastern phyllo dough strands), suspicion that the cocoa powder was moldy, symptoms of food poisoning after consumption and the presence of foreign substances inside the dessert.
 
The first reports were filed in November 2025, when the cookie began gaining traction. As the “open-run” phenomenon — customers lining up before stores open — intensified this year, 11 complaints were filed in just one month alone.
 
Dubai chewy cookies sit on display at a blood donation center in Busan on Jan. 23, prepared as thank-you gifts to blood donors. [YONHAP]

Dubai chewy cookies sit on display at a blood donation center in Busan on Jan. 23, prepared as thank-you gifts to blood donors. [YONHAP]

 
The most common violations involved poor hygiene management and unlicensed business operations, with seven cases each. Other violations included foreign-substance contamination in two instances, miscellaneous violations in two cases and improper labeling in one case.
 
Additional complaints cited individuals selling the product without authorization, and homemade versions being sold through secondhand marketplaces.
 
There were also cases with multiple violations, such as missing expiration-date labels combined with inadequate hygiene practices, including failure to wear masks or possess valid health certificates.
 
Except for one case that resulted in criminal charges for operating without a license, the ministry issued administrative guidance for the remaining violations.
 
The ministry said it will conduct intensive inspections starting this month at about 3,600 establishments, including food delivery businesses selling related desserts, in preparation for the continued surge in demand.
 
However, some critics have questioned whether the response has come too late, as the Dubai chewy cookies craze began in earnest late last year.
 
“The ministry should more closely monitor changing food trends and conduct preemptive hygiene inspections to ensure a safe food environment for the public,” Rep. Seo said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags dubai chewy cookie violation

More in Social Affairs

Ex-Samsung employee indicted for allegedly leaking confidential documents to patent management firm

Wind turbine collapses, blocks road in Yeongdeok

Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.

A student thought he was smart for making swatting threats. But Incheon police were smarter.

Incheon Airport's Terminal 2 parking already overflowing from Asiana move, with holiday surge on the way

Related Stories

As Dubai chewy cookie craze continues, Food Ministry warns of safety risks

I tried making Dubai chewy cookies. Did I bite off more than I could chew?

Dubai chewy cookie craze one for the ages, all generations as young and old chase trending treat

Dubai chewy cookies online map shows store locations and stock levels in real time

Starbucks to bite into latest dessert craze with Dubai Chewy Roll
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)