Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:38 Updated: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:56
Reports of hygiene and license violations linked to the popular Dubai chewy cookies have skyrocketed recently, according to government data.
A total of 19 complaints related to the Dubai chewy cookies were filed with the government’s food safety complaint center from late last year through last month, Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Seo Mi-hwa, who is part of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, said Monday, citing documents submitted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
The reports included allegations such as the use of thin wheat noodles instead of kataifi (shredded Middle Eastern phyllo dough strands), suspicion that the cocoa powder was moldy, symptoms of food poisoning after consumption and the presence of foreign substances inside the dessert.
The first reports were filed in November 2025, when the cookie began gaining traction. As the “open-run” phenomenon — customers lining up before stores open — intensified this year, 11 complaints were filed in just one month alone.
The most common violations involved poor hygiene management and unlicensed business operations, with seven cases each. Other violations included foreign-substance contamination in two instances, miscellaneous violations in two cases and improper labeling in one case.
Additional complaints cited individuals selling the product without authorization, and homemade versions being sold through secondhand marketplaces.
There were also cases with multiple violations, such as missing expiration-date labels combined with inadequate hygiene practices, including failure to wear masks or possess valid health certificates.
Except for one case that resulted in criminal charges for operating without a license, the ministry issued administrative guidance for the remaining violations.
The ministry said it will conduct intensive inspections starting this month at about 3,600 establishments, including food delivery businesses selling related desserts, in preparation for the continued surge in demand.
However, some critics have questioned whether the response has come too late, as the Dubai chewy cookies craze began in earnest late last year.
“The ministry should more closely monitor changing food trends and conduct preemptive hygiene inspections to ensure a safe food environment for the public,” Rep. Seo said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)