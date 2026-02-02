Wind turbine collapses, blocks road in Yeongdeok
Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:38
YEONGDEOK, North Gyeongsang — A wind turbine collapsed and blocked a road in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, authorities said on Monday.
Fire officials received a report at about 4:42 p.m. on Monday that a wind turbine had fallen in Yeongdeok. The collapse made the road impassable to vehicles.
Firefighters dispatched to the scene found that the turbine’s tower had broken in half, with the upper portion bending down and cutting off traffic. Authorities closed the road and took safety measures at the site.
Officials confirmed that there were no signs of fire or injuries as of press time and are investigating the cause of the collapse.
The turbine is at the Yeongdeok wind farm. The complex operates 24 wind turbines, each about 80 meters (262 feet) tall with blades measuring 41 meters in length.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)