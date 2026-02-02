 Wind turbine collapses, blocks road in Yeongdeok
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wind turbine collapses, blocks road in Yeongdeok

Published: 02 Feb. 2026, 18:38
A collapsed wind turbine is seen in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

A collapsed wind turbine is seen in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, on Feb. 2. [NEWS1]

 
YEONGDEOK, North Gyeongsang — A wind turbine collapsed and blocked a road in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, authorities said on Monday. 
 
Fire officials received a report at about 4:42 p.m. on Monday that a wind turbine had fallen in Yeongdeok. The collapse made the road impassable to vehicles.
 

Related Article

 
Firefighters dispatched to the scene found that the turbine’s tower had broken in half, with the upper portion bending down and cutting off traffic. Authorities closed the road and took safety measures at the site.
 
Officials confirmed that there were no signs of fire or injuries as of press time and are investigating the cause of the collapse. 
 
The turbine is at the Yeongdeok wind farm. The complex operates 24 wind turbines, each about 80 meters (262 feet) tall with blades measuring 41 meters in length.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
tags Wind turbine Yeongdeok North Gyeongsang

More in Social Affairs

Ex-Samsung employee indicted for allegedly leaking confidential documents to patent management firm

Wind turbine collapses, blocks road in Yeongdeok

Wait, that isn't kataifi: Reports of dodgy Dubai chewy cookies surge as craze continues.

A student thought he was smart for making swatting threats. But Incheon police were smarter.

Incheon Airport's Terminal 2 parking already overflowing from Asiana move, with holiday surge on the way

Related Stories

Wind turbine installation ship sets sail from Tongyeong

Korea focuses on renewables but falls short against competition

Heroic fisher receives government award for saving lives during wildfire

KMA urges caution as two low-intensity earthquakes shake Yeongdeok County

North Gyeongsang selects 29 universities for RISE innovation program
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)